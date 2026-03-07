Gadkari Condemns TMC's 'Unacceptable' Treatment Of President Murmu

Gadkari Condemns TMC's Treatment of President Murmu

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday condemned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government's treatment of President Droupadi Murmu, calling it a "deeply disturbing disregard for constitutional values and established protocol". In a post on X, Gadkari said the humiliation of the President, the highest constitutional authority in the nation, is an "affront to the dignity of India's democratic institutions." He emphasised that the incident, which occurred at a programme organised by tribal communities, is particularly "painful and unacceptable."

The post read, "The conduct of the TMC Government in West Bengal today reflects a deeply disturbing disregard for constitutional values and established protocol. The humiliation of the Hon'ble President of India, the highest constitutional authority of our nation, is not merely a breach of decorum but an affront to the dignity of India's democratic institutions. That this occurred at a programme organised by our tribal sisters and brothers makes it even more painful. Such arrogance and indifference to constitutional propriety is unacceptable and must be unequivocally condemned by every citizen who values democracy." The conduct of the TMC Government in West Bengal today reflects a deeply disturbing disregard for constitutional values and established protocol. The humiliation of the Hon'ble President of India, the highest constitutional authority of our nation, is not merely a breach of... - Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 7, 2026

Amit Shah, PM Modi Echo Criticism

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also criticised the West Bengal government, alleging that it showed "glaring disregard for protocol and humiliated" President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to the state. In a post on X, he said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had hit a new low with what he described as its "anarchic behaviour".

"The TMC Government in West Bengal today hit a new low in its anarchic behaviour by humiliating the President of India with its glaring disregard for protocol," Shah said. Shah added that disrespect shown to the highest constitutional post during a programme organised by the tribal community was an insult to the nation and the values of India's constitutional democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also criticised the Mamata Banerjee governmet after President Droupadi Murmu expressed disappointment over the arrangements made at the 9th International Santal Conference held in West Bengal and the absence of the Chief Minister. "This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India," PM Modi posted on X.

President Murmu Expresses Disappointment Over Arrangements

Speaking after attending the conference earlier in the day, President Murmu said the event could have been held at a larger venue that would have allowed greater participation from the Santal community. "Today was the International Santal Conference. When I came here after attending it, I realised it would have been better if it had been held here, because the area is so vast. I don't know what went through the administration's mind. They said the place was congested, but I think five lakh people could gather here easily," the President said.

President Murmu also expressed concern that many Santal community members could not attend because the conference location was far away."I am very sad that the people here were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away. I don't know what went through the administration's mind that they chose a place where the Santal people couldn't go," she said.

The President further suggested that the decision may have limited attendance at the event. "Perhaps the administration had hoped that no one would be able to attend, and the President would simply turn around and leave," she added. (ANI)

