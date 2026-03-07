UPSC 2025: Security Guard's Son Jatin Jakhar Secures AIR 191

Son of security guard cracks UPSC in fifth attempt

Jatin Jakhar, the son of a retired army man who works as a security guard, secured All India Rank 191 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025. Speaking with ANI, Jatin underscored the importance of hard work in achieving success. He said that he cleared the examination on his fifth attempt only because he continued to work hard.

"... It takes time. Sometimes you are unsuccessful, but you process it, keep moving, and keep working. Ultimately, you succeed. This was my fifth attempt. In the first four attempts, I was not successful. I had the feeling that if you put feelings aside and work hard, you will succeed... Like with success and failure, you must analyse your situation, your capabilities, and what you can do. Keep working hard, and after some time, you will succeed...," he said.

Meanwhile, Jatin's father, Deepak Kumar, expressed pride over his son's achievement, shedding light on the dedication which Jatin showed during his nine years of preparation for the examination. "... My son has worked hard and achieved this result. I am retired from the Army and now work as a security guard. My son was away from us for nine years preparing, and his hard work has finally paid off. We are very happy...," he told ANI.

Inspiring stories of grit from across India

Meanwhile, celebrations erupted across several states as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results for the Civil Services Examination 2025, with successful candidates sharing inspiring stories of grit and determination while speaking to ANI.

Aastha Jain, AIR 9 (Uttar Pradesh)

In Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, parents of Aastha Jain, who secured the 9th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025, expressed their pride. Her father said, "She secured 4th rank across India in the 12th board examinations. She has also cracked the UPSC exam three times. Currently, she is in the Rajasthan IPS cadre and is undergoing training in Hyderabad."

Vaibhavi Agrawal, AIR 35 (Chhattisgarh)

In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Vaibhavi Agrawal, who secured the 35th rank, attributed her success to God, her mentors, coaching, and family support. "I attribute my success to God, the support of my mentors, coaching and family. As an IAS aspirant, one should continue working hard; persistence is the key to success. Anyone can achieve their goals if they keep trying. As I prepare to join the system, my focus will be on women's empowerment and education," she said.

Sudipa Dutta, AIR 41 (Jharkhand)

In Dumka, Jharkhand, Sudipa Dutta, who secured the 41st rank, said her initial schooling was at St Joseph's in Banka, after which she completed her Class 12 in Dumka and graduated in Political Science. "I cleared the exam on my third attempt. On average, I studied for six to ten hours a day, relying mostly on self-study," she added.

Rupal Jaiswal, AIR 43 (Madhya Pradesh)

Similarly, in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, Rupal Jaiswal, who achieved the 43rd rank, said her hard work had finally paid off. "Perseverance and hard work can take you anywhere. Failure does not disappoint me. I cleared the exam on my second attempt, but as I kept challenging and competing with myself, I chose to give a third attempt," she said. (ANI)

