Low Jhelum Level Raises Concerns For Paddy Season

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Concerns are mounting over the upcoming paddy cultivation season in Kashmir as the water level in River Jhelum has dropped to unusually low levels amid deficient winter precipitation, officials said.

According to hydrological data, the water level in the Jhelum was recorded at minus 0.86 feet at Sangam in south Kashmir, which officials described as significantly low for early March.

Experts attribute the decline to below normal snowfall and rainfall across many parts of the Valley during the winter months, resulting in reduced inflow into the river and its tributaries.

The low water level has raised worries among farmers who depend heavily on irrigation channels fed by the Jhelum for paddy cultivation during the summer season.

Agriculture experts said prolonged dry conditions could affect irrigation planning if precipitation does not improve in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast generally cloudy weather with light rain in the plains and light snowfall over higher reaches across Jammu and Kashmir from March 7 to March 12.

Weather officials said the expected wet spell could lead to a drop in daytime temperatures by around three to five degrees Celsius in several parts of the Union Territory.

The MeT department said intermittent cloud cover along with scattered rainfall is likely in the plains, while higher reaches of Kashmir and Jammu divisions may receive light snowfall during the period.

Officials said the forecast precipitation may bring temporary relief from the prevailing dry spell, though the situation continues to be closely monitored.

