Companies Denied Refunds For Tariffs Ruled Illegal By U.S. Supreme Court

MENAFN - AzerNews) The administration of Donald Trump is reportedly refusing to issue refunds for tariffs paid by companies before the duties were ruled illegal,reports, citing the Financial Times.

In February, the Supreme Court of the United States determined that Trump did not have the authority to impose certain tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. However, the question of whether businesses would be reimbursed for previously paid tariffs has remained unresolved.

Sources familiar with the situation said companies have been submitting documentation to U.S. Customs and Border Protection requesting refunds for the duties they paid. The agency, however, has reportedly rejected those submissions.

Lawyers representing several firms have advised companies to pursue legal action alongside their refund requests. Logistics giant FedEx has become the first major business to file a lawsuit against the administration over the issue.