Enemy Attacks Civilians In Kharkiv Region With Drones, Resulting In Two Deaths

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the communications department of the Kharkiv region police reported this.

"On March 7, the Chuhuiv District Police Department No. 1 received several reports about the consequences of enemy attacks on the community's territory. In the village of Riznykove, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle struck a moving car. As a result of the attack, a 48-year-old man suffered leg injuries. He was taken to a medical facility for necessary assistance," the police report said.

They noted that another enemy UAV attack occurred in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz. Two civilian men, aged 81 and 61, were killed near the post office as a result of the strike. In addition, a 71-year-old local woman was wounded. Medics provided her with assistance on the spot, but she refused hospitalization.

The information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, as of 14:10, 11 people were known to have died as a result of a missile strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv.

Photo: National Police