South Waziristan: Explosion In Wana Rustam Bazaar Leaves 3 Dead, Several Injured
An explosion in Wana Rustam Bazaar, South Waziristan, has killed three people and injured more than 25. Among the deceased are two police officers and one civilian.
According to DSP Asghar Ali Shah, the blast occurred in Wana Rustam Bazaar, Lower Wana.
Also Read: Lakki Marwat: Explosion at Battery Shop Leaves Two Dead, Several Injured
The injured include both civilians and police personnel, who were immediately transferred to the DHQ Hospital Wana for medical treatment.
Following the explosion, the hospital has been placed on emergency alert, and rescue operations are ongoing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment