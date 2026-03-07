South Waziristan: Explosion In Wana Rustam Bazaar Leaves 3 Dead, Several Injured

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

An explosion in Wana Rustam Bazaar, South Waziristan, has killed three people and injured more than 25. Among the deceased are two police officers and one civilian.

According to DSP Asghar Ali Shah, the blast occurred in Wana Rustam Bazaar, Lower Wana.

The injured include both civilians and police personnel, who were immediately transferred to the DHQ Hospital Wana for medical treatment.

Following the explosion, the hospital has been placed on emergency alert, and rescue operations are ongoing.