Azerbaijan Is Committed To Normalization And Lasting Peace In South Caucasus - FM (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov addressed the Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In his speech Minister Bayramov emphasized the growing importance of solidarity, coordination, and strategic vision among our countries amid rising geopolitical tensions and global uncertainty.

He has highlighted the significant progress of the OTS in strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic partnerships, and advancing regional connectivity across the Turkic world.

Minister raised serious concerns over the escalating security environment, including recent military developments in the Middle East, and strongly condemned the rocket launch targeting the territory of Türkiye as well as Iran's drone attacks against Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Azerbaijan's principled support for a just and lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on international law and the two-state solution was also reaffirmed.

Minister also touched upon the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, reiterating Azerbaijan's commitment to normalization and lasting peace in the South Caucasus following the Washington Summit of 8 August 2025, and reiterated the elimination of territorial claims against Azerbaijan that remain enshrined in Armenia's constitution for the full normalization of relations and sustainable peace.

Minister has outlined Azerbaijan's priorities as Chair of the OTS, including strengthening institutional capacity, advancing the OTS+ format for cooperation with external partners, and promoting upcoming initiatives and events, such as the Second Meeting of the Prime Ministers/Vice Presidents of the OTS, 100th anniversary of the historic First Turcological Congress and etc., aimed at deepening cooperation across the Turkic world.