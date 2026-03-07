Qatar Tourism Offers Hotel Stay Extensions For Stranded Visitors: Who Is Eligible And What Is Covered?

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visitors currently in Qatar who are unable to depart due to travel disruptions may benefit from temporary hotel stay extensions supported by Qatar Tourism, according to a Qatar Tourism post on X.

The initiative aims to assist travelers whose departure flights were canceled or disrupted due to travel restrictions.

Who is eligible

Visitors may qualify for the hotel stay extension if they meet the following conditions:

. They are staying in a licensed hotel in Qatar (holiday homes are not included).

. They checked into the hotel on or before February 28, 2026.

. They had a confirmed departure flight scheduled between February 28 and March 3, 2026, that was canceled or disrupted.

Entry visa extension

. Entry visas that expired starting from February 28, 202,6 have been automatically extended for one month.

. The extension may be renewed depending on official updates.

. Visitors are advised to follow the latest visa updates through the official Hayya platforms.

What Qatar Tourism covers

Eligible visitors will receive the following support:

. Hotel accommodation extension in the same room type.

. Three meals per day, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Additional guidance

Visitors are advised to follow official announcements and updates regarding travel and visa procedures.

Contact information

For more details or assistance, visitors can contact:

. Qatar Tourism hotline: 106

. International number: +974 4406 9921