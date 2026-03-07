Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Renk Group AG: Sevinc Sagel, Disposal


2026-03-07 03:00:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renk Group AG: Sevinc Sagel, Disposal

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
07. Mar 2026 / 20:53 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title
First name Sevinc
Last name Sagel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person in close relationship to Dr. Alexander Sagel (Management)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Renk Group AG

b) LEI

894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Aktie
ISIN RENK73

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
56.16 EUR 52,791.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
56.16 EUR 52,791.90 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

06.03.2026

f) Place of the transaction

XETRA

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at

Language English
Company Renk Group AG
Gögginger Str. 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Internet

