3 UAE Attractions Remain Closed On March 7, 8 Amid Regional Conflict

UAE officials have said that the situation remains safe, and the defence forces have full readiness to confront the attacks no matter how long the war lasts

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

Some UAE attractions have temporarily closed their doors to the public, amid Iranian attacks on Gulf states. The closures serve as a precautionary measure in light of the regional developments.

Recommended For You UAE changes warning system, issues 'quieter' alerts amid regional attacks

Authorities have reassured residents that Iranian drones and missiles are constantly being destroyed. The injuries were caused due to debris which falls after interceptions, not due to attacks, UAE clarified.

Officials have said that the situation remains safe, and the defence forces have full readiness to confront the attacks no matter how long the war lasts. Nevertheless, precautions are essential for the safety of the public, and emergency alerts are issued to warn residents in case of any incoming missile threat. When receiving these alerts, residents must seek shelter in a safe location and follow the instructions by authorities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

As UAE authorities continue to work around the clock, keeping the safety of citizens, residents, visitors as "top priority", some entertainment venues have temporarily suspended activities in line with official regulations. Here's a list:

1. Global Village

The popular Dubai-based family attraction, which usually attracts massive crowds on weekends, will remain closed on March 7 and 8 "in line with official guidance."

2. Ain Dubai

The world's observation wheel Ain Dubai announced that those with existing bookings must visit the website for the latest information as the venue remains closed on Saturday and Sunday.

3. Dubai Parks and Resorts

The venue issued a guest advisory, stating that Dubai Parks and Resorts would be closed on March 7 and 8 as a precautionary measure. The integrated resort destination includes Riverland Dubai, along with major theme parks such as Motiongate, Legoland.



UAE confirms injuries not caused by attacks, but 'due to interceptions'

After Iran apology, UAE travel calls rise as flights resume partially UAE air defences deal with 15 ballistic missiles, 119 drones on Day 8 of Iran war

ALSO READ