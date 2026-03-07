Debris From Interception Fell On Dubai Marina Tower, Caused No Injuries: Media Office

PUBLISHED: Sat 7 Mar 2026, 10:26 PM



By: Poojaraj Maniyeri



Earlier, some UAE residents received alerts of a 'potential missile threat', warning the public to seek shelter in a safe placeAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Dubai authorities have confirmed a "minor incident" on the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina occurred due to debris resulting from a successful interception.

No injuries were reported, and the situation has been contained, according to a statement by Dubai Media Office.

Earlier, some UAE residents received alerts of a "potential missile threat", warning the public to seek shelter in a safe place. The country's Ministry of Defence stated that air defences were responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. The authority clarified that the sounds were heard as a result of the interceptions

Shortly after, the country issued an alert letting residents know that the "situation is safe" and that they could resume normal activities.

Since the start of the Iranian attacks, UAE has destroyed 205 ballistic missiles, and intercepted 1,229 drones. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed. The attacks have led to three deaths; 112 have been injured.



