Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Cuts Down Crude Oil Production

Doha, Qatar: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has implemented a precautionary reduction in crude oil production and refining throughput as part of its risk management and business continuity strategy.

This comes in light of the ongoing Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, including Iranian threats against safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

The company emphasized that this adjustment is strictly precautionary and will be reviewed as the situation develops. It remains fully prepared to restore production levels once conditions allow.

It further stressed that all domestic market needs remain fully secured in accordance with established plans.

It also added that further updates will be provided as appropriate.