Emirates Expected To Resume All Flights

Due to the war between the United States and Israel against Iran, Gulf airlines suspended their operations in the region, including Emirates and Qatar Airways, which have direct flights to Brazil. Qatar Airways continues to keep its commercial operations suspended.

Both airlines are operating specific routes to repatriate foreigners in the UAE and Qatar. Emirates flights to São Paulo, for example, have resumed for this purpose. Flights to Rio de Janeiro remain suspended, as do all Qatar Airways routes, which operate only to São Paulo.

According to information from WAM obtained from Emirates, since Thursday (5) the airline has transported 30,000 people out of the UAE. Starting Saturday, it is expected to operate 106 flights per day to 83 destinations, representing nearly 60% of its route network.

Emirates continues to advise on its website that passengers should not go to the airport unless they have been contacted by the airline. More information is available here.

