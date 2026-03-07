THE SHAREHOLDERS

OF MOSANADA FACILITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES Q.P.S.C.

Doha – State of Qatar

Report on the audit of the financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Mosanada Facility Management Services Q.P.S.C. (the“Company”), which comprise the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2025, and the statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows for the year then ended, and the notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information as set out on the pages 10 to 41 our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2025, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the“Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements” section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IESBA Code) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the State of Qatar, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these

Emphasis of matter

We draw attention to Note 1 to the financial statements which describes that pursuant to the Extraordinary General Assembly Resolution held on 8 October 2025, the Company's legal form was converted from a private shareholding company to a Qatari public shareholding company. The Company was subsequently directly listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange's main market on 15 December 2025, resulting in a change in the composition and percentage of shareholders due to the public offering. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other matter

The financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024 were audited by another auditor who expressed unmodified opinion on those financial statements on 3 February 2025.

Other information

The Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company's annual report (the“Annual Report”) but does not include the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. The Annual Report, including the report of the Board of Directors which forms part of the Annual Report, are expected to be made available to us after the date of auditor's report opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated, based on the work that we performed, we concluded that there is a material misstatement of this other information, then we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Board of Directors and those charged with governance for the financial statements

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRSs, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:



Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with Board of Directors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit also provide Board of Directors with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with Board of Directors, we determine those matters that were most of significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosures about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on legal and other regulatory requirements

Further, as required by the Qatar Commercial Companies Law (QCCL) No. 11 of 2015, whose certain provisions were subsequently amended by Law No. 8 of 2021 (the“amended QCCL”), we report the following:



The Company has maintained proper books of account and the financial statements are in agreement therewith;

We have obtained all the information and explanations we considered necessary for the purpose of our audit;

We are not aware of any violations of the amended QCCL or the Articles of Association having occurred during the year which might have had a material effect on the Company's financial position or on its financial performance as at and for the year ended 31 December 2025; and We have read the report of the Board of Directors to be included in the Annual Report, and the financial information contained therein is in agreement with the books and records of the Company.

Mohab Samy Misallam

Auditor's Registration No. 349

QFMA Registration No. 1201911

5 March 2026

Doha, State of Qatar

Mosanada Facility Management Services statement of financial position