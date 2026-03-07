Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
The United States Condemns Iranian Drone Attack On The Republic Of Azerbaijan

The United States Condemns Iranian Drone Attack On The Republic Of Azerbaijan


2026-03-07 02:02:48
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The United States strongly condemns the unprovoked drone attack on March 5 by the Iranian regime against the Republic of Azerbaijan, targeting Nakhchivan International Airport and a children's school, which injured innocent civilians and caused damage to critical civilian infrastructure. These strikes are a flagrant violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and a needless escalation of Iran's aggression. The United States stands in full solidarity with Azerbaijan against these threats. Attacks on the territory of our partners in the region are unacceptable and will be met with resolute U.S. support for those partners.

MENAFN07032026004514009831ID1110831279



U.S. Department of State

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search