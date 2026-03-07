UK Reaffirms Commitment To Support Afghanistan's Health System

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): United Kingdom (UK) Special Representative for Afghanistan Richard Lindsay has reaffirmed his country's commitment to continue supporting Afghanistan's health system.

He made the remarks during an online meeting with Minister of Public Health Noor Jalal Jalali, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said.

A statement from the ministry said the two sides discussed the state of health services, strengthening the health system, enhancing the capacity of healthcare workers, specialist training programmes and cooperation with international partners in the health sector.

Jalali expressed appreciation for the UK's assistance and cooperation with Afghanistan's health sector, noting that further support and collaboration were still needed to expand health services in some key areas.

He also referred to issues related to capacity building and the development of several other areas.

For his part, Lindsay reaffirmed continued support for Afghanistan's health system.

He said the UK would continue its cooperation to strengthen, develop and sustain the country's health system.

