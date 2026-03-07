US Jobs Report: Labour Market Shows Signs Of Softening

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital

The February jobs data came in materially weaker than expected, pointing to a cooling labour market at a delicate moment for the US economy. Headline Nonfarm Payrolls fell by 92,000, sharply missing expectations of a 58,000 gain and down from a previously reported 126,000 increase (which was revised lower). Private payrolls also disappointed, falling 86,000 versus expectations for a 65,000 rise. Manufacturing payrolls declined by 12,000, adding to the softness.

The unemployment rate rose to 4.4% from 4.3%, while the broader U6 underemployment rate ticked down to 7.9% from 8.1%. Participation held steady at 62.0%. On the wage side, the picture was more resilient. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% month-on-month, in line with expectations, and 3.8% year-on-year, slightly above forecast. That suggests wage growth remains firm even as hiring slows.

What it means for markets

In isolation, this is a growth-negative report. A contraction in payrolls alongside a rise in unemployment signals that the labour market may be losing momentum more quickly than expected.

However, the context matters enormously.

With geopolitical tensions driving oil prices higher and increasing inflation risk, this softer jobs print creates a policy dilemma. Markets are now balancing two opposing forces:Slowing growth and weaker employment – which would normally support expectations for rate cuts.Rising energy prices and geopolitical risk – which raise inflation concerns and limit the Fed's flexibility.

Initial market reaction is likely to reflect that tension. In a vacuum, weaker payrolls would pressure Treasury yields lower and weigh on the dollar. But if energy-driven inflation fears remain elevated, bond markets may hesitate to price aggressive easing. For now, the dollar has pulled back from the daily highs, with the dollar index continuing to find resistance at its key range between 98.60 and 99.22.

US dollar index (DXY) daily chart

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The equity response may also be mixed. On one hand, weaker growth is negative for earnings expectations. On the other, any perception that the Fed may still lean toward easing later in the year could offer some support, particularly for interest-rate-sensitive sectors.

Implications for the Fed

This report complicates the Federal Reserve's outlook. Before the geopolitical escalation, markets were already debating how quickly the Fed could cut rates. Today's data strengthens the case that the labour market is cooling. But wage growth at 3.8% year-on-year is still above levels fully consistent with 2% inflation, and higher oil prices risk feeding through into headline inflation.

The Fed now faces a classic crosscurrent: labour market softening argues for caution on holding rates too high, but commodity-driven inflation risk argues against premature easing.

In practical terms, this likely reduces the probability of near-term rate cuts while increasing the odds of a more data-dependent stance over the coming months. If oil prices stabilise and inflation does not reaccelerate meaningfully, this jobs report could mark the beginning of a clearer pivot toward easing. However, if geopolitical tensions sustain upward pressure on energy prices, the Fed may remain reluctant to move quickly. The current setup shows markets expect the Fed to cut once, maybe twice, this year. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="A graph of blue squaresAI-generated content may be incorrect." src="#" alt="A graph of blue squaresAI-generated content may be incorrect." width="623" data-bit="iit" />

Source: CME FedWatch tool

Bottom Line

The labour market is showing cracks, but not collapsing. In a stable macro environment, this would clearly push the Fed closer to cutting rates. In the current environment, with oil elevated and geopolitical uncertainty high, it instead adds to policy complexity.

Markets are now navigating a scenario where growth is softening just as inflation risks re-emerge. That combination could keep volatility elevated across bonds, currencies and equities in the weeks ahead.