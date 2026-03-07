Trump Signals Possible Deal With Cuba

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 7 (IANS) U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that Cuba's communist government is nearing its end and suggested that Washington could soon reach a new agreement with Havana.

Speaking at the Shield of the Americas Summit, Trump said the island nation was facing severe economic difficulties and could soon undergo political change.

“Cuba's at the end of the line,” he said.“They have no money, they have no oil. They have a bad philosophy. They have a bad regime that's been bad for a long time.”

Trump said the Cuban government had long depended on Venezuelan support.

“They used to get the money from Venezuela. They get the oil from Venezuela,” he said.“But they don't have any money from Venezuela. They don't have any oil.”

He described the current situation on the island as increasingly unstable.

“People can't even - they land in Cuba - they can't get gasoline to fly out,” Trump said.“They have to leave their planes behind.”

According to the president, negotiations with Cuban authorities are already underway.

“They want to negotiate,” Trump said.“And they are negotiating with Marco and me and some others.”

Trump suggested that reaching an agreement with Havana would be relatively straightforward.

“I would think a deal would be made very easily with Cuba,” he said.

However, he emphasised that Washington's immediate focus remains on other global crises.

“Our focus right now is on Iran,” Trump said.

Trump also said several Latin American leaders had urged him to address Cuba's political situation.

“Many of you have come today, and they say, 'I hope you can take care of Cuba,'” he said.

“I was surprised, but four of you said, actually, 'Could you do us a favor? Take care of Cuba.'”

Trump responded with a brief pledge.

“I'll take care of it.”

The president said developments in Cuba were linked to broader regional policy aimed at limiting foreign influence in the Western Hemisphere.

“Under a new doctrine, we will not allow hostile foreign influence to gain a foothold in this hemisphere,” he said.