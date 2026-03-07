President Murmu To Visit Ayodhya On March 19, Perform Rituals At Ram Temple

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, March 7 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on March 19 to participate in a series of religious ceremonies at the Ram Mandir Ayodhya, including the installation of the Ram Yantra on the temple's second floor and Vedic rituals as part of special celebrations marking the Hindu New Year.

The President will also install the Shri Ram Yantra and Shri Ram Naam temple on the second floor of the temple complex and take part in Vedic prayers that will begin at around 9 a.m. The rituals will be performed by 51 Vedic scholars from southern India, Kashi, and Ayodhya under the guidance of priest Ganeshwar Shastri.

During the visit, President Murmu will also honour nearly 400 workers who contributed to the construction of the temple and hoist a flag at one of the temples located along the outer precinct, known as the parkota. The President's convoy is expected to reach the temple complex at around 11 a.m. and she will remain there for nearly four hours.

The event will see participation from several religious and social leaders, including spiritual leaders. Around 5,000 special guests have been invited for the occasion, while elaborate arrangements are being made for security, seating, transport, and accommodation.

Officials said the temple trust also plans to open access to additional shrines within the complex for devotees after the President's programme. Under the proposed system, about 5,000 devotees will be allowed daily to visit temples within the parkota area through a pass-based arrangement.

Meanwhile, the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya continues to rise, with about 1,500 pilgrims from Punjab arriving in the city by a special train on Saturday to offer prayers to Ram Lalla.

Speaking ahead of the ongoing three-day meeting of the temple construction committee, committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said discussions were held regarding the President's visit and arrangements at the temple complex.

He noted that most construction work at the temple has been completed, with only the Hutatma memorial and a temporary temple structure remaining. Mishra added that agreements have been signed with executing agencies for three to five years of maintenance and special arrangements have been made to ensure the annual Surya Tilak ritual of Ram Lalla on Ram Navami continues smoothly.