Awqaf Ministry Designates 202 Mosques For Ramadan Itikaf

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has designated 202 mosques nationwide for the observance of Itikaf during the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the Ministry urged those who wish to observe this religious practice to make sure that they learn Itikaf based on the Islamic Sharia as pursued by the Prophetic Sunnah, and commit to choosing the designated mosques whose locations have been determined geographically to be congregational mosques, along with the readiness of their facilities to serve those observing this practice.

The Ministry laid out a condition that the age of would-be observers of Itikaf should not be less than 18, or that the person should be flanked by his parent if his age is otherwise, provided that he is not less than 8 years old.



It stressed that personal hygiene and cleanliness of the premisese matter most in this setting, in addition to making sure that mosque property is protected and that observers never engage in any kind of disturbance or bother to worshipers, either by side talks or by harming the people there, and that they wholly maintain decorum.

In addition, the Ministry called on those about to engage in Itikaf to never hang clothing on mosque walls, columns, or furnishings so as to maintain the mosque.

Observers were also advised not to sleep or eat except in the areas designated by the Mosque Administration, noting that women are not permitted to perform Itikaf in mosques.