MP Minister Expresses Displeasure Over Encroachment On Govt Land In Bhopal

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, March 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Cooperation Minister Vishvas Sarang on Saturday expressed displeasure over illegal encroachments on government land in his Narela Assembly constituency in Bhopal and directed the district administration to initiate action against land encroachers.

The minister also instructed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Revenue Department and the police to ensure that no government connections, including drinking water and electricity, are provided to areas where illegal encroachments have taken place.

Sarang, who is a BJP MLA from the Narela Assembly constituency in Bhopal, issued these instructions during a visit to residential colonies, including Shahenshah Garden and Ashoka Garden, to inspect the status of government land in these areas.

During the inspection, the minister summoned Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sumit Pandey and sought an explanation on how government land had been encroached upon and buildings constructed without obtaining permission from the authorities.

He also directed the ADM to issue a notice to Tehsildar (revenue officer) Karuna Dandotiya seeking an explanation on the matter.

The minister carried out the surprise inspection following complaints from local residents regarding illegal encroachments.

He instructed the local authorities to identify illegal structures on government land and demolish them immediately.

Sarang also directed the civic body and electricity department not to provide water or electricity connections to illegal colonies in the city.

He further asked officials to conduct a detailed investigation and take strict action against madrasas, factories and meat shops allegedly operating illegally on government land.

He said that if anyone had violated rules and occupied government land, they should be removed immediately and the land cleared of encroachment.

“If electric and water connections have already been provided to such areas, they should be removed immediately. An investigation should be conducted to determine the authorisation of these connections and those involved in encroaching government land should be punished,” Sarang said.