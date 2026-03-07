Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Attacks Ambulance In Mykolaiv Region, Leaving Several Injured

Russian Drone Attacks Ambulance In Mykolaiv Region, Leaving Several Injured


2026-03-07 09:04:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Today, Russians attacked an ambulance with an FPV drone in the Kutsurub community,” Kim wrote.

According to him, the driver and doctor were injured as a result of the enemy attack and were hospitalized.

They are receiving all necessary medical care.

Read also: Air defense forces destroy 19 Russian missiles and 453 drones

As reported, on the morning of March 7, a Russian drone attacked a police car in the Sumy region, injuring two law enforcement officers.

MENAFN07032026000193011044ID1110831078



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search