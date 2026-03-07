Russian Drone Attacks Ambulance In Mykolaiv Region, Leaving Several Injured
“Today, Russians attacked an ambulance with an FPV drone in the Kutsurub community,” Kim wrote.
According to him, the driver and doctor were injured as a result of the enemy attack and were hospitalized.
They are receiving all necessary medical care.Read also: Air defense forces destroy 19 Russian missiles and 453 drones
As reported, on the morning of March 7, a Russian drone attacked a police car in the Sumy region, injuring two law enforcement officers.
