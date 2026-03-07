Russian Drone Attacks Ambulance In Mykolaiv Region, Leaving Several Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Today, Russians attacked an ambulance with an FPV drone in the Kutsurub community,” Kim wrote.

According to him, the driver and doctor were injured as a result of the enemy attack and were hospitalized.

They are receiving all necessary medical care.

Air defense forces destroy 19 Russian missiles and 453 drones

As reported, on the morning of March 7, a Russian drone attacked a police car in the Sumy region, injuring two law enforcement officers.