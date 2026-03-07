Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan FM Meets OTS Secretary-General In Turkiye

2026-03-07 09:04:27

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held talks with Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), on the sidelines of the Informal Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, AzerNEWS reports, citing the MFA's official X account.

The meeting focused on the regional security situation, with particular attention to Iran's drone attacks against Azerbaijan.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening coordination and advancing practical cooperation among Turkic States.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister departed for Turkiye this morning.

AzerNews

