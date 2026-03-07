Telangana: 130 Maoists Surrender With Huge Cache Of Weapons In Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to top Maoist leaders, including Central Committee member Ganapati, to surrender, join mainstream life and actively participate in the reconstruction of the state.

Mass Surrender in Hyderabad

As many as 130 Maoists surrendered along with 124 sophisticated weapons before the government in the presence of the Chief Minister at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Those who surrendered included three State Committee members, one Regional Committee member, 10 Divisional Committee members, 46 Area Committee members, and 70 party members. The surrendered Maoists handed over 124 weapons to the police, including 1 INSAS LMG rifle, 31 AK-47 rifles, 21 INSAS rifles, 20 SLR rifles, 18.303 rifles, and 33 other weapons.

Government Pledges Support and Rehabilitation

Addressing a press conference after the surrender programme, the Chief Minister congratulated the surrendered cadres for responding to the state government's call and choosing to join mainstream life.

Legal and Financial Aid Promised

Revanth Reddy said the government is ready to revoke cases registered against the Naxalites within the purview of law. If required, the state government will also constitute a committee to review the pending cases.

"The State Government is sympathetic towards the Naxalites and is ready to address their issues," the Chief Minister said. He further stated that the government is considering a financial rehabilitation package for the surrendered Maoists, and a decision will be taken soon. The state government is also prepared to provide better medical care, housing and financial assistance to the surrendered cadres.

The Union Government has already given freedom to the state government to extend such support to those who return to normal life. Referring to proposals made by surrendered Maoist leaders, including Devji and Damodar, the Chief Minister said the matter has already been brought to the attention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He expressed hope that the surrendered cadres would bring people's issues to the notice of the government through democratic means in the future.

'Ballot More Powerful Than Bullet': CM Stresses Dialogue

Emphasising that dialogue is the only solution, Revanth Reddy said problems can be resolved through democratic processes. "Ballot is more powerful than a bullet in solving problems. India strongly believes in addressing challenges through peaceful means," he said, recalling how Mahatma Gandhi led the country to independence through non-violent struggle.

"Violence cannot solve every problem. Let us resolve issues democratically," the Chief Minister added.

Police Efforts Applauded

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of Telangana Police officials who convinced the Maoists to surrender by assuring them of rehabilitation and a chance to lead a peaceful life. (ANI)

