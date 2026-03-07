Amit Shah Hails Vajpayee For Creating Uttarakhand, PM Modi For Shaping It

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday recalled the Uttarakhand statehood movement, saying that the youth of Uttarakhand had to take to the streets to protect their identity, culture, and rights. During this struggle, they also had to face incidents of violence, such as the Rampur Tiraha firing incident.

He further said that after the formation of a BJP-led government at the Centre, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee took the historic decision to create new states, including Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. Today, all three states are progressing rapidly on the path of development. He said that Uttarakhand was created by Vajpayee, and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to shape and develop it further. According to him, the period from 2017 to 2026 has been dedicated to the development of Uttarakhand. He added that in the last four years, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has systematically addressed and resolved many of the state's longstanding issues, helping Uttarakhand move forward on the path of development at double speed.

Modernising the Justice System

The Home Minister appealed to the public, especially members of the legal fraternity, to visit the exhibition on the new criminal laws. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has replaced the 150-year-old laws created during the British era. By 2028, all provisions of the new criminal justice framework will be fully implemented. After that, any case--from the registration of an FIR at a police station to the final verdict in the Supreme Court--will take a maximum of three years. He described it as one of the most modern and scientific justice systems in the world.

Commitment to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

Congratulating refugees who have received Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said that Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains who came to India from Pakistan and Afghanistan have as much right to this country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, due to appeasement politics in the past, they were deprived of Indian citizenship. These refugees came to India to protect their religion and the dignity of their families, and therefore, the government will remain firm in its decision to grant them citizenship despite opposition.

Historic National Decisions Under PM Modi

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several historic decisions, such as the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India, the implementation of the CAA, the construction of the Ram Mandir after more than 500 years, the redevelopment of Kedarnath Temple and Badrinath Temple, the development of Mahakal Lok, and the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Transparent Governance in Uttarakhand

Shah congratulated around 1,900 youths who received appointment letters as constables in the Uttarakhand Police. He said that government jobs in Uttarakhand are now being provided without corruption or unfair practices. This has been made possible through the strict anti-copying law introduced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, which has ensured transparency in recruitment.

Future Initiatives and Border Security

He also mentioned that the Kumbh Mela will be held in Haridwar in 2027 and expressed confidence that it will break all previous records. Referring to the government's Vibrant Village Programme, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given border villages the status of "first villages" to prevent migration from frontier areas. The scheme will be especially beneficial for Uttarakhand.

Ensuring Security and Demographic Integrity

The Union Home Minister also praised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for removing encroachments from nearly 10,000 acres of government land in the state. He said the government is committed to removing every illegal infiltrator from the country, from Kedarnath to Kanyakumari. He also commended the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, stating that it will help prevent unnatural demographic changes. Referring to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, he said that anyone who is not a citizen of India should have their name removed from the electoral rolls, as a clean voter list is essential for protecting democracy.

Economic Boost and Central Assistance

Shah further stated that between 2004 and 2014, Uttarakhand received only Rs. 54,000 crore from the central government. In contrast, since 2014, the state has received Rs. 1.87 lakh crore from the Centre. In addition, thousands of crores of rupees are being invested in projects such as the all-weather road project, the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, railways, and other infrastructure developments. He noted that the per capita income of Uttarakhand has increased from Rs. 1.25 lakh in 2014 to Rs. 2.60 lakh today, while the state's GSDP has risen from Rs. 1.5 lakh crore to Rs. 3.5 lakh crore.

CM Dhami Highlights State's Progress

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, the people of Uttarakhand broke all political myths in 2022 and gave the government a massive mandate for a second consecutive term. He said that under their leadership, Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir, fulfilling the vision of "One India, Best India." The implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act provided dignity and security to long-neglected Hindu refugees. Through the introduction of three new criminal laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the justice system has been aligned with India's values and spirit.

National Security and Integration

The Chief Minister added that under the leadership of the Home Minister, terrorism and Naxalism have been effectively controlled in the country. Areas once known for unrest and fear are now progressing towards development. He said that hoisting the national flag at Lal Chowk in Kashmir was once considered a challenge, but today the tricolour flies there proudly.

Spiritual and Cultural Revival

Dhami also highlighted the progress made in the cooperative sector and the revival of India's spiritual heritage through projects such as the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, and the redevelopment of Badrinath and Kedarnath. He thanked the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for approving Rs. 500 crore for the upcoming Kumbh in Haridwar, saying the event will further enhance the glory of Sanatan culture. He said the state government is working towards overall development while preserving Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage. Infrastructure in roads, education, healthcare, railways, and air connectivity is being strengthened.

Economic Strides and Investment

Through the Global Investment Summit held in 2023, investment agreements worth Rs. 3.56 lakh crore were signed, of which projects worth over Rs. 1 lakh crore have already begun implementation. The Chief Minister also mentioned several historic achievements of the state government, including hosting global events like the G20 Summit meetings in Uttarakhand and organising the National Games, where athletes from the state won more than 100 medals and secured seventh place in the medal tally. He said the state also launched winter tourism initiatives to promote tourism throughout the year. Over the past four years, the state's economy has grown by more than one and a half times. In the last year alone, the state's GSDP grew by 7.23 percent and per capita income increased by 41 per cent. The state budget has expanded from Rs. 60,000 crore to over Rs. 1 lakh crore, and more than 20,000 new industries have been established. The number of startups has increased from about 700 to over 1,700.

State Achievements and Governance Reforms

He further noted that Uttarakhand secured the first position in the Sustainable Development Index released by NITI Aayog for 2023-24. The state has also received several national recognitions, including awards for aviation ecosystem promotion, best village, and best district initiatives. Uttarakhand has performed well in multiple national indices such as the National Logistics Index, State Startup Ecosystem rankings, Ease of Doing Business, and the State Energy and Green Index. The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, Uttarakhand has implemented the Uniform Civil Code, marking a historic step towards social justice and equality. He also mentioned that, inspired by the Home Minister, the state government is taking action against infiltrators through "Operation Kalnemi" and intensive verification drives. Additionally, strict land laws have been introduced to prevent illegal land purchases in the hill regions and curb the activities of land mafias. (ANI)

