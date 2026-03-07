Badshah Apologises For Tateeree Song Release, Says 'Aisa Koi Iraada Nahi Tha' Police To Issue Look Out Circular
According to PTI, Haryana Police have initiated the process to issue a Look Out Circular against rapper-musician Badshah to prevent him from leaving the country.
Additionally, notices have been issued to the rapper to remove the music video from all social media platforms, mentioned a police statement.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment