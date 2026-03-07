Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Badshah Apologises For Tateeree Song Release, Says 'Aisa Koi Iraada Nahi Tha' Police To Issue Look Out Circular

2026-03-07 08:06:11
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Badshah song controversy: Badshah, on Saturday, apologised after he was booked over alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released Haryanvi music video, 'Tateeree'.

According to PTI, Haryana Police have initiated the process to issue a Look Out Circular against rapper-musician Badshah to prevent him from leaving the country.

Additionally, notices have been issued to the rapper to remove the music video from all social media platforms, mentioned a police statement.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

Live Mint

