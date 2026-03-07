Intense Fighting Continues In Hryshyne Area, But Civilians Remain There

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram and released a video made by servicemen of the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Intense fighting continues in the Hryshyne area, northwest of Pokrovsk. Russian forces continue to attempt to infiltrate in small groups and advance from the eastern part of the village toward the central part.

The invaders are pressing forward, seeking to gain a foothold in the buildings and advance further into the village.

At the same time, despite the difficult security situation, civilians remain in Hryshyne.

Servicemen of the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade showed a video of what“life” looks like now in Hryshyne, a key area of Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.

A large part of the village has been destroyed as a result of hostilities. In some areas, Russians are trying to hide among the ruins of buildings and use them as cover, while in others, ordinary people live close to the front line.

As reported by Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps released archive footage of the elimination of Russian invaders in the eastern part of Hryshyne by a Leopard 2A4 tank.

Photo: screenshot from a video by Suspilne Donbas