Commerce Chamber: Food Supply In Abundance, Shopping Normal

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 7 (Petra) – Shopping in the local market for food and basic commodities is normal with an abundance of goods and stable prices amid regional tensions, food sector representative at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce Jamal Amr assured on Saturday."Shopping for Ramadan goods in the local market is normal, and it picked up in the past days after the disbursement of private sector salaries," he said.Amr said many choose to shop for food on Fridays, a common practice, adding that demand for goods at wholesale outlets is normal with no increase in quantities.He said the supply of goods is ongoing, with some items having arrived at the Port of Aqaba, and further shipments contracted for quantities that will arrive gradually.Amr said importers and wholesalers began contracting to purchase food supplies from countries near the Kingdom to mitigate any potential impact from regional circumstances. This will augment the Kingdom's stocks and sustain supply within shorter times, he added.Besides a stable supply, there were no price increases, he said. However, if the regional situation persists, there could be price hikes due to rising global shipping and insurance costs, he warned.Amr also cautioned against panic buying and stockpiling food, as numerous alternatives and varieties of products are available to meet all needs.He commended government decisions to ensure abundant supplies and stable prices and mitigate any global impact on prices resulting from regional tensions.The food sector is a key commercial sector in the Kingdom, incorporating about 14,000 companies, including importers, wholesalers, and retailers across the country, half of these are in the capital, Amman. The sector provides around 200,000 job opportunities, mainly local workers.