T20 WC: Kumble Worried Over Varun's Form, Says It'll 'Put Extra Pressure On Bumrah' In Final

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Former India spinner Anil Kumble noted that Varun Chakaravarthy's slump in form could increase the pressure on Jasprit Bumrah to do well in the upcoming encounter as the Men in Blue gear up for a high-stakes summit clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against New Zealand on Sunday.

Chakaravarthy, the top-ranked T20I bowler, was among India's standout bowlers in the group stage, taking nine wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 5.2. However, since the Super Eight phase, his returns have been concerning, with just four wickets in as many games, and his economy rate has increased to 11.6.

In the Super Eights games, Chakaravarthy has faced a challenging period. Before this, he had maintained consistent performances, regularly securing key breakthroughs.

“Yes, it is a bit of a concern for India because he's been their go-to bowler, he's been their wicket-taking bowler in the middle overs. Obviously, starts putting extra pressure on Jasprit Bumrah. So, it's not easy when the opposition sort of now look at India and say, 'okay, it's only Jasprit Bumrah's four overs that we need to be worried about, not necessarily Varun'. Not easy from an Indian captain's perspective,” Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo.

In the semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Chakaravarthy, who was the joint top wicket-taker in the tournament, ended up with figures of 1-64. This was his most costly T20I performance and tied for the second most expensive in tournament history. Additionally, eight of Chakaravarthy's 11 most expensive T20I spells have occurred since December 2025.

Speaking of the final, India have never beaten New Zealand in T20 World Cups, and the recent history of ICC events in Ahmedabad hasn't been kind to the Men in Blue. The Kiwis, meanwhile, are yet to win a T20 World Cup title. The stage is set for a thrilling final, and Ahmedabad braces for a showdown that promises to be one for the ages.