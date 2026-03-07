$SMR Class Reminder: Nuscale Power Investors Reminded Of The April 20 Securities Class Action Deadline Investors With Losses Urged To Contact BFA Law

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities fraud class action has been filed against NuScale executives alleging misrepresentations about ENTRA1 leading to a 12.4% stock plunge.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 20, 2026

Alleged Misconduct: Misrepresenting the experience and capabilities of ENTRA1 and its role in developing and commercializing NuScale's nuclear power modules

Largest Alleged Stock Decline: November 10, 2025 – 12.4% Stock Drop

Investors have until April 20, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in NuScale Class A common stock. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon and is captioned Truedson v. NuScale Power Corporation, et al., No. 3:26-cv-00328.

Why is NuScale Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

NuScale is a nuclear technology company. Its core technology is the NuScale Power Module (“NPM”), a small modular nuclear reactor (“SMR”) designed to generate energy within a broader power plant. Prior to the start of the Class Period, NuScale established a partnership with ENTRA1 Energy LLC. Under this agreement, ENTRA1 was responsible for constructing power generation facilities incorporating NuScale's NPMs and managing the financing, development, and initial operations of the facilities utilizing the NPMs.

NuScale allegedly touted ENTRA1's purported wide-ranging capabilities and deep experience developing power plants. According to NuScale, ENTRA1 is an“independent power plant development platform,”“led by an executive team of energy, infrastructure, and finance sector veterans,” with the type of experience that is“exactly what is required” to commercialize and deploy NuScale's NPMs.

As alleged, in truth, ENTRA1 had never built, financed, or operated any significant project, let alone a project in the complex field of nuclear power generation. Moreover, in contrast to NuScale's representations, ENTRA1 had been organized primarily to support the work of one individual, its principal Wadie Habboush, an investor and entrepreneur.

Why did NuScale's Stock Drop?

On November 6, 2025, NuScale disclosed that its general and administrative expenses had increased from $17 million in the prior year period, to $519 million during 3Q 2025, due largely to NuScale's payment of $495 million to ENTRA1 for its services. Also on November 6, 2025, under pressure from investment analysts, NuScale acknowledged that ENTRA1 did not have any significant experience building nuclear power projects and admitted that ENTRA1 would not actually be“out there building the power plants” but would serve“to coordinate projects, to bring in partners, to get deals and the partners they bring in that can execute.”

Following this news, analysts with Guggenheim Securities, LLC published a report stating that ENTRA1 is a“3-year old company that has never built, financed or operated anything” and had just“3 employees and 1 investor,” and stated a“more accurate description of ENTRA1 would be that it is an entity supporting the activities of a single individual, specifically Mr. Habboush.” This news caused the price of NuScale stock to drop $4.03 per share over two trading days, or more than 12.4%, from a closing price of $32.46 per share on November 6, 2025, to $28.43 per share on November 10, 2025.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in NuScale, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

