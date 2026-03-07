Amit Shah Lauds CM Dhami's Resolve, Says Uttarakhand Is On Progress Path

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a constructive resolve to address and eliminate problems one by one. As a result, Uttarakhand is continuously moving forward on the path of progress. While addressing a public gathering in Haridwar on the occasion of the state government completing four years, Shah said, "CM Dhami has taken a constructive resolve to address and eliminate problems one by one in the state. As a result, Uttarakhand is continuously moving forward on the path of progress."

The Union Home Minister made the statement at a grand event titled "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar: Char Saal Bemisaal" held in Haridwar to mark the completion of four years of the state government.

Grand Welcome for Union Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was welcomed by Dhami upon his arrival at Jolly Grant Airport before proceeding to Haridwar for the ceremony.

The Chief Minister, in a post on X, praised Amit Shah for his contribution to the state's progress and national security, writing, "Heartfelt welcome and congratulations to the esteemed Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji on his arrival in the sacred land of Uttarakhand, the land of brave soldiers. Your leadership, dedicated to the nation's security, good governance, and development, has provided the country with a new direction and strength."

'Char Saal Bemisaal' Ceremony

On the occasion, the Chief Minister presented the Union Home Minister with a memento and honoured him with a traditional cap symbolising the rich cultural identity of the state.

A massive crowd gathered in Haridwar for the ceremony marking four years of the state government.

The event was also attended by Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat, who addressed the gathering.

The ceremony celebrates the completion of four years of the Dhami government in Uttarakhand, showcasing the state's developmental achievements and governance initiatives during this period.

The Union Home Minister's presence at the event underscores the significance of the occasion and the central government's support for the state's development agenda. (ANI)

