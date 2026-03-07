KTR On Women's Day: Financial Independence Is True Source Of Dignity

Financial Independence: The Key to Dignity and Freedom

Extending greetings to women on the occasion of International Women's Day, KT Rama Rao called upon young girls to stand on their own feet and strive for financial independence, an official press note said.

Speaking at an International Women's Day event held at Chandanagar in Serilingampally constituency, KTR said that economic independence is the true source of dignity and respect for women. Recalling that he himself has a 17-year-old daughter, he advised young women to focus on becoming financially independent before taking major life decisions.

He said that women gain recognition and respect in society only when they are capable of supporting themselves through employment or entrepreneurship without depending on others. Financial independence, he noted, ensures real freedom and self-respect for women.

A Call for Women in Politics

KTR stressed the need for greater participation of women in politics and legislatures. With women's reservation expected to be implemented in the coming years, he urged educated and socially aware women to actively enter politics.

Highlighting Welfare Initiatives

He recalled that during the previous government led by K Chandrashekar Rao, 50 percent reservation was implemented for women in local bodies. He assured that more innovative welfare programmes for women would be introduced in the future. KTR also highlighted welfare initiatives such as KCR Kits, Kalyana Lakshmi, She Teams, and Bharosa centres, stating that these schemes significantly supported women's safety and empowerment.

Expressing confidence, he said that with the blessings of women across the state, the BRS government under KCR would return to power and introduce more development and welfare programmes for women.

Overcoming Societal Challenges

Addressing the gathering, KTR said that male dominance continues to exist across many spheres of society, including politics. "If a man has to put in 100 percent effort to succeed in a field, a woman often has to work 200 percent harder to achieve the same recognition," he observed, adding that women must overcome such challenges and move forward with determination.

Women's Day Event Highlights

On the occasion of International Women's Day, awards were presented to women achievers from various fields, including social work, arts, journalism, sanitation services and public service. The event, organised under the leadership of Bobba Navata Reddy at Chandanagar in Serilingampally constituency, saw the participation of former ministers and MLAs Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, along with leaders Narendra, Panduranga Reddy and a large number of women. (ANI)

