DMK To Invite VCK For More Talks Ravi's Transfer A Challenge: Thol

VCK Expects Further Alliance Talks with DMK

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday stated that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is expected to invite his party for another round of negotiations regarding the 2026 Assembly election alliance.

Speaking to reporters, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan reacted to the sudden transfer of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to West Bengal, suggesting that the administrative transition may pose new challenges for the state.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, while speaking to the reporters, said, "DMK will invite us again for the next meeting and negotiations." He further said, "I don't think it will be easy for Tamil Nadu after this transfer of RN Ravi."

MNM Holds Meeting on Election Strategy, DMK Alliance

Earlier, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) held its administrative and executive committee meeting in Chennai on Friday to discuss preparations for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The meeting was attended by MNM founder and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan, along with senior party leaders. Discussions focused on election strategy and the next round of talks with the DMK regarding seat-sharing arrangements.

MNM vice-president AG Mourya said the party leadership reviewed various aspects related to the alliance and constituencies. "We have called a meeting of our executive committee and discussed the upcoming elections and the next round of talks with the DMK party to decide on constituencies and numbers. We always want to contest the elections on our own symbol, but it is under discussion," Mourya told the reporters.

TVK Claims Other Parties Benefited from Its Emergence

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) executive committee chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan said that several parties have benefited from TVK, particularly Congress. While speaking to the media, Sengottaiyan said that Congress has specifically benefited from TVK's political presence, stating that the latter created "additional opportunities and seats. "

Dismissing the reports that the Congress held alliance talks with TVK but later confirmed its alliance with the DMK," Sengottaiyan said, adding, "Because of the emergence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, many parties have benefited. This should be seen from that perspective."

DMK Engages in Seat-Sharing Discussions with Partners

On the other hand, the DMK has been holding seat-sharing talks with its alliance partners. As part of this process, the VCK held discussions earlier at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai. The meeting was attended by VCK president Thirumavalavan, along with the party's General Secretaries Rajkumar and Sindhanaichelvan. The discussion lasted for about half an hour.

After the meeting, the VCK president said that the party participated in seat-sharing talks with the DMK ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. "We participated in seat-sharing talks with the DMK today. The 2026 Assembly general election is not an ordinary election. With a sense of responsibility to prevent right-wing forces from gaining a foothold, and with the determination to ensure 100 per cent victory for the secular progressive alliance, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, as a constituent of this alliance, shared its views in today's meeting with a strong sense of entitlement and commitment," he said on March 2. He emphasised that the VCK is not negotiating for bargaining purposes but is focused on securing the success of the DMK-led alliance.

2026 Polls Shaping Up as a Three-Way Contest

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his TVK is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)