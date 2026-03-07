Uttar Nagar Holi Death: Man Lynched After Dispute Over Water Balloon, Vehicles Burned, RAF Deployed

MENAFN - Live Mint)A 26-year-old man, Tarun was lynched in a clash that was allegedly triggered by a dispute between two families from different communities over a water balloon, in Uttam Nagar's JJ Colony area on Holi, Wednesday, according to police. Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in the area for security measures, reported HT.

Tarun's father, Memraj, reportedly said the altercation began after a balloon filled with coloured water accidentally fell on a woman from another community.

DCP Dwarka District Niharika Bhatt said a total of 7 people have been arrested after an FIR was registered in connection with the incident.

What happened in Uttam Nagar on Holi?

On Wednesday, 4 March, Holi, Tarun's father Memraj claimed that during celebrations in Uttam Nagar's J J Colony, a balloon filled with coloured water accidentally fell on a woman from another community, which triggered an altercation. Delhi Police said the dispute escalated during Holi celebrations in the locality, following which Tarun was injured. He later died while undergoing treatment.

Tarun's father told PTI: "It was around 11 pm on Holi, and we were getting ready to sleep when they came to attack us. Earlier in the day, a small girl had dropped a balloon by mistake, and it fell on a woman from another community. They made such a big deal about it. We even apologised to her," he claimed.

How was Tarun attacked?

According to Tarun's grandfather Maan Singh, who also sustained injuries in the clash, the woman began hurling abuses and picked a fight over the splash of colour.

He alleged that she later gathered several members of her family and community who attacked their family members while they were playing Holi. Singh further claimed that although the matter appeared to have subsided initially, members of the other family later gathered and attacked Tarun when he was returning home, reported PTI.

Tarun's uncle Ramesh alleged that his nephew had no idea about the earlier dispute.

Who is the 26-year-old?

The deceased, identified as Tarun, had been undergoing treatment after the altercation that reportedly occurred on March 4. He was pursuing a digital marketing course and hoped to support his family.

Vehicles set ablaze, protests rock neighbourhood

Following Tarun's death, tensions flared in Uttam Nagar on Friday, with a car and a motorcycle set on fire and traffic disrupted for several hours as Hindu political outfits staged a massive protest over the killing of the 26-year-old during Holi celebrations.

According to police sources, members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad held a protest under the Uttam Nagar East Metro Station, blocking the main road and bringing traffic to a standstill while demanding strict action against those involved in the incident.