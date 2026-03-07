Dubai Airport Temporarily Closes Amid Iran's Missile Attacks On UAE
It should be noted that a video showing a drone attack on Dubai Airport was circulated on social media earlier this morning. The video is also provided here.
According to a statement from the UAE Government Media Office, the temporary closure aims to ensure the safety of passengers, airport personnel, and airline crew members.
“To ensure the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crews, Dubai International Airport (DXB) is temporarily suspending operations,” the statement said.
Earlier, the UAE's flagship carrier Emirates canceled all flights to and from Dubai and warned travelers not to go to the airport.
The suspension comes amid escalating tensions in the region following Iran's military actions targeting UAE territory.
