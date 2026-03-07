Russian Army Strikes Kramatorsk With Aerial Bomb At Night, Wounding Six Including Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Ukrinform.

“At least six people were injured as a result of the night shelling of Kramatorsk. Among the wounded are three children born in 2010, 2014, and 2024. The Russians dropped a 500-kilogram aerial bomb on the city at around 3:40 a.m.,” Filashkin wrote.

According to him, as a result of the enemy attack, 12 high-rise buildings, five administrative buildings, and 22 cars were damaged in the city.

All responsible services are working at the site of the strike.

As reported, over the past day, Russian troops killed one and wounded seven civilians in Donetsk region.

Photo: RMA