Russian Army Strikes Kramatorsk With Aerial Bomb At Night, Wounding Six Including Children
“At least six people were injured as a result of the night shelling of Kramatorsk. Among the wounded are three children born in 2010, 2014, and 2024. The Russians dropped a 500-kilogram aerial bomb on the city at around 3:40 a.m.,” Filashkin wrote.
According to him, as a result of the enemy attack, 12 high-rise buildings, five administrative buildings, and 22 cars were damaged in the city.Read also: Number of clashes in Kharkiv, Sumy regions and in Lyman sector significantly decreases in recent weeks – Trehubov
All responsible services are working at the site of the strike.
As reported, over the past day, Russian troops killed one and wounded seven civilians in Donetsk region.
Photo: RMA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment