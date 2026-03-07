Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Attacked Port Infrastructure In Odesa Region, Damage Reported

2026-03-07 06:03:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kipper, according to Ukrinform.

"At night, Russian terrorists again launched a massive attack on the Odesa region with strike drones.

Damage to port infrastructure has been reported," Kipper wrote.

According to him, the drone attack caused large-scale fires, which were localized by rescuers.

There were no casualties.

Read also: Kuleba: Russian attack s target residential and critical infrastructure over last night

The relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences.

As reported, an infrastructure facility was hit during a massive missile and drone attack in Odesa.

UkrinForm

