Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Egyptian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received Saturday a telephone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

Discussion during the call focused on the escalating military situation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes peacefully.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated his condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Qatari territory, stating that they are unacceptable under any pretext or justification. He noted that the State of Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the international community.

His Excellency also stressed the need for an immediate cessation of all escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table, and the prioritization of reason and wisdom in order to contain the crisis and preserve the region's security.

For his part, HE the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt called for de-escalation, the application of reason, and a return to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos.