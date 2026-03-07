403
‘Made in EU’ Framework to Boost Türkiye’s Automotive, Steel Industries
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s participation in the EU’s new “Made in EU” framework is set to reinforce the country’s role within European production and supply chains, particularly benefiting its automotive and steel sectors, according to industry representatives.
The initiative, designed to favor European countries in public procurement, aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing. Countries with existing trade agreements with the EU, including Türkiye under the Customs Union, are eligible to benefit, EU Commission Vice President Stephane Sejourne explained during a press briefing in Brussels.
The framework was introduced as part of the Industrial Accelerator Bill, proposed by the EU Commission on Wednesday to support European industries and streamline supply chains.
Omer Bolat hailed the development on NSosyal, emphasizing that confirming Türkiye’s legal status under the program marks a pivotal step in bilateral trade relations. Inclusion under the scheme is expected to shield Turkish exporters from potential new customs duties that could threaten competitiveness, especially in the automotive sector.
Baran Celik noted that exclusion from the program would have disrupted both Turkish manufacturers and the EU’s integrated automotive ecosystem. He added that Türkiye’s participation will elevate the automotive industry from merely a production hub to a full ecosystem partner.
Celik highlighted that the inclusion will secure uninterrupted export flows to the EU, support Europe’s strategy to reduce reliance on China, and enable Turkish suppliers to access green transformation funds and EU research and development incentives, strengthening domestic industry growth.
