Türkiye’s BIST 100 Inches Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary stock index concluded Wednesday at 12,943.19 points, marking a slight increase of 0.08% compared to the previous day.
Beginning the midweek session at 12,916.67 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index added 9.79 points from Tuesday's closing level.
The index’s intraday low was 12,824.76, while the peak reached 13,086.15 points.
The overall market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood near 12.7 trillion Turkish liras ($289.9 billion), accompanied by a trading turnover of 161 billion liras ($3.66 billion).
Among the listed shares, 45 stocks climbed, whereas 54 declined relative to the prior close.
Gold was priced at $5,144.90 per ounce, while Brent crude oil exchanged hands at $80.15 per barrel as of 6.50 pm local time (1550GMT).
The US dollar/Turkish lira rate was 43.9640, the euro/Turkish lira rate was 51.2140, and the British pound traded at 58.8045 liras.
