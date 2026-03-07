Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Says It Seized Control of Another Ukrainian Settlement

2026-03-07 05:08:53
(MENAFN) Russia claimed Friday that its forces have seized yet another settlement in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, edging closer to one of Kyiv's last remaining bastions in the war-torn area.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its troops captured the village of Sosnove, situated approximately 21 kilometers (13 miles) from the strategic city of Sloviansk.

Sloviansk stands as one of Ukraine's final strongholds in the east, alongside Kramatorsk — the region's administrative center — since Moscow-backed forces seized Donetsk in 2014.

Kyiv has yet to respond to Russia's claim, and independent verification of battlefield developments remains elusive as the conflict — which entered its fifth year last month — grinds on.

