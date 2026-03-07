Qatar Airways To Operate Limited Flights To Doha
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways announced the scheduled flight operations will remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.
The airline said it will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe full reopening of Qatari airspace
In a statement on X, the airline added that further update will be provided on March 8, by 9am Doha time (06:00 UTC).Read Also
Qatar Airways following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirming a safe operating corridor, intended to operate flights from London, Paris, Madrid, Rome, Frankfurt and Bangkok to Hamad International Airport on March 8.
It further clarified that these flights are only for passengers whose final destination is Doha and do not constitute a confirmation of resumption of scheduled commercial operations.
It advised passengers not to arrive at their departure airport unless they hold a valid confirmed ticket for travel.
