Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Airways To Operate Limited Flights To Doha

Qatar Airways To Operate Limited Flights To Doha


2026-03-07 05:06:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways announced the scheduled flight operations will remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

The airline said it will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe full reopening of Qatari airspace

In a statement on X, the airline added that further update will be provided on March 8, by 9am Doha time (06:00 UTC).

Read Also
  • Flight data shows first flight out of Doha
  • Armed Forces intercept missile attack targeting Qatar
  • LIVE UPDATES: Armed Forces intercept missile attack targeting Qatar

Qatar Airways following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirming a safe operating corridor, intended to operate flights from London, Paris, Madrid, Rome, Frankfurt and Bangkok to Hamad International Airport on March 8.

It further clarified that these flights are only for passengers whose final destination is Doha and do not constitute a confirmation of resumption of scheduled commercial operations.

It advised passengers not to arrive at their departure airport unless they hold a valid confirmed ticket for travel.

MENAFN07032026000063011010ID1110830667



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search