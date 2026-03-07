National Cyber Security Agency Issues Advisory On Fraudulent Websites
Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency, NCSA, urged the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent websites impersonating official government platforms.
In an infographic advisory on social media, the agency explained that legitimate Qatari government websites always end with the domain“gov,” warning that similar domains looking like“gov-qa” may be used in phishing attempts.Read Also
The NCSA cautioned the public not to respond to messages requesting updates to government-related information through suspicious or unknown links as official institutions do not ask individuals to submit personal details through unverified online links.
The advisory added that fake websites can appear highly convincing, warnedusers to carefully verify website addresses before interacting with them.
