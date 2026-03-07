Kuleba: Russian Attacks Target Residential And Critical Infrastructure Over Last Night

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba.

“A night of Russian terror. The enemy launched massive strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and other regions of Ukraine. Unfortunately, there are casualties. We offer our sincere condolences to the families whose loved ones were taken by Russia. Among the wounded is an infant. Doctors are fighting for the lives of all the victims,” the statement said.

According to Kuleba, residential and critical infrastructure was damaged, in particular, railways and ports were hit.

Drones attacked four railway substations in the Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Vinnytsia regions and a number of railway bridges. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Due to the damage, some trains were temporarily rerouted. Restoration work is ongoing at all sites.

He also noted that during the air raid alert, more than 20 trains were stopped in safe places, which is a standard safety procedure to protect passengers and employees.

In addition, the enemy attacked port infrastructure in the Odesa region. In particular, the strikes caused a fire in vegetable oil tanks and damaged a grain warehouse.

“No casualties. Rescuers are dealing with the aftermath. Port infrastructure has been damaged at another port,” Kuleba added, stressing that all services are working to restore infrastructure and ensure logistics as quickly as possible.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of March 7, Russia launched 29 missiles and 480 drones against Ukraine.