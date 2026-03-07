Iran President Admits Responsibility For Drone Attacks On Nakhchivan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has admitted responsibility for drone attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,reports, citing Trend.

Speaking in a televised address on March 6, Pezeshkian stated that after the deaths of Iran's Supreme Leader and senior military commanders, the Iranian Armed Forces fired on neighboring countries' territories without proper control.

He said that during a meeting of the Supreme Leadership Council, instructions were issued to prevent any future attacks on countries that have not targeted Iran.“Only countries that launch attacks against Iran will face retaliatory measures,” Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president also apologized to neighboring states that were affected by the drone strike.

Although the Iranian Armed Forces initially denied carrying out the drone attack on Nakhchivan, Pezeshkian's statement effectively confirms Iran's involvement.

The attack occurred on March 5, when a drone targeted Nakhchivan International Airport. According to the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, Iranian forces sent four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to carry out the attack. One drone was neutralized by Azerbaijani units, while the others targeted civilian infrastructure, including a secondary school.

Fortunately, the drone aimed at the school did not reach its target and crashed nearby, exploding. Four civilians were injured in the incident.

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement demanding that Iran immediately clarify the situation, provide an explanation, and take urgent measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Damirchilu, was summoned to the ministry, and a strong protest was delivered to the Iranian side.