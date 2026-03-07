Dubai Airport 'Partially' Resumes Ops After Temporary Suspension, Warns Fliers 'Not To Travel To Airport Unless...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Dubai airport, which temporarily suspended operations on Saturday after the aerial interception of an object near the airport, has 'partially' resumed operations, the Dubai International Airport said, while also urging fliers not to travel to the airport unless instructed by the airline.

“We have partially resumed operations as of today, 7 March, with some flights operating from Dubai International Airport (DXB) Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). We urge you not to head to the airport unless your airline has contacted you to confirm your flight, as schedules may continue to change,” Dubai International Airport said on X.

Explosions were heard in Dubai, compelling the authorities to shut one of the world's busiest airports. Some flights were later resumed, including Emirates.

"Passengers with confirmed bookings for this afternoon's flights, including those transiting through Dubai with connecting flights in operation, may proceed to the airport," the Emirates. wrote on X.

The government said it had activated air defenses. Meanwhile, passengers waiting for flights out of Dubai were escorted into train tunnels at the sprawling airfield after the alert sounded.

A witness also told AFP that an explosion was heard over the airport, followed by a cloud of smoke in the air. Several residents also told The Associated Press that explosions were heard across the city.

Four staff members were injured and a concourse at Dubai airport was damaged last Saturday after war erupted following US-Israeli strikes against Iran. Iranian attacks have also struck the upscale Palm Jumeirah development and the Burj Al Arab luxury hotel, while drone debris sparked a fire at the US consulate in Dubai on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, explosions sent clouds of dark smoke into the sky over the Iranian capital early Saturday. Tehran responded by launching missiles at Israel, as the United States warned of a forthcoming bombing campaign that officials said would be the most intense yet in the weeklong conflict.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has reportedly apologised for launching attacks on neighbouring countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

Pezeshkian said that neighbouring countries will no longer be targeted unless attacks are launched from them amid the ongoing conflict with Israel and the US.

"The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries," Pezeshkian was quoted by several reports as saying.