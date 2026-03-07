403
UK Construction Sector Faces Slump in Activity
(MENAFN) Construction activity in the United Kingdom continued its 14-month decline in February, according to data from S&P Global on Thursday.
The UK construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 44.5 points in February, falling from 46.4 in January.
The figures indicate that a sharp fall in residential construction significantly weighed on overall sector output.
New orders across the industry also experienced a notable reduction.
S&P Global remarked: "Weaker demand for construction products and materials contributed to a sustained improvement in supplier performance.
"Lead times have now shortened for seven consecutive months."
Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market, explained that a steeper decline in housebuilding was the primary driver behind the slowdown in UK construction during February, despite some early signs of stabilisation in 2026.
Moore noted that total industry activity has fallen every month since January 2025, with the most recent contraction outpacing the average decline observed over this period.
