Türkiye Prolongs Middle East Flight Suspension
(MENAFN) Türkiye has broadened its suspension of flights to multiple Middle Eastern destinations, citing escalating security threats tied to the intensifying conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel, Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu confirmed Friday.
Uraloglu, posting on Turkish social platform NSosyal, said authorities are actively tracking regional airspace conditions as closures remain in force across Iran, Israel, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Syria — with the sole exception of Aleppo.
Limited air traffic continues over Oman, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, the minister noted, while flights over the United Arab Emirates are being handled under tightly controlled conditions.
Turkish carriers — Turkish Airlines, AJet, Pegasus Airlines, and SunExpress — had already halted services to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan through March 6. That suspension has now been pushed to March 9. Pegasus Airlines has pulled Iran routes entirely through March 12, while Turkish Airlines has extended its Iran freeze through March 20.
Friday will also see no operations to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, or the UAE, following daily security reviews of the regional airspace situation.
"Additionally, there are 4 Iraqi Airways aircraft grounded at Istanbul Airport, 2 at Mugla Dalaman Airport, and 1 at Ankara Esenboga Airport. The grounding status for a total of 7 aircraft is in effect, and the process is being followed in coordination with the relevant units," Uraloglu stated.
Two aircraft — one each from Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines — remain stranded at Tehran Airport, the minister added, while a single Tailwind Airlines-leased plane sits grounded in Iraq.
In a separate development, a drone incident at Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan International Airport forced two Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jets to divert to Igdir Sehit Bulent Aydin Airport. All passengers were safely transported to Nakhchivan by road.
Uraloglu said monitoring operations are ongoing, with relevant units in full coordination with aviation authorities to manage any further disruptions to the region's airspace.
