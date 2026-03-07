Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan, Canada Launch Economic Security Dialogue

2026-03-07 04:53:12
(MENAFN) Japan and Canada announced on Friday that they will begin a dialogue focused on economic security and establish a consultative framework for cyber policy to promote closer collaboration, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said.

Takaichi made the remarks during a joint press conference in Tokyo following talks with her Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney.

"We will seize every opportunity to advance concrete cooperation, including in cutting-edge technology fields such as AI and quantum technologies, as well as efforts to make critical mineral supply chains more resilient," Takaichi said.

According to a statement from Canada’s prime minister’s office, the two leaders reaffirmed their bilateral relationship, which dates back to 1928, highlighting nearly $40 billion in annual trade between the countries.

The statement added that both governments agreed to “expand military cooperation, collaborate on defense procurement -- including dual-use technologies -- and work together on frontier technologies, such as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, aerospace, and space communications.”

