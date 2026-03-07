403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan, Canada Launch Economic Security Dialogue
(MENAFN) Japan and Canada announced on Friday that they will begin a dialogue focused on economic security and establish a consultative framework for cyber policy to promote closer collaboration, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said.
Takaichi made the remarks during a joint press conference in Tokyo following talks with her Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney.
"We will seize every opportunity to advance concrete cooperation, including in cutting-edge technology fields such as AI and quantum technologies, as well as efforts to make critical mineral supply chains more resilient," Takaichi said.
According to a statement from Canada’s prime minister’s office, the two leaders reaffirmed their bilateral relationship, which dates back to 1928, highlighting nearly $40 billion in annual trade between the countries.
The statement added that both governments agreed to “expand military cooperation, collaborate on defense procurement -- including dual-use technologies -- and work together on frontier technologies, such as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, aerospace, and space communications.”
Takaichi made the remarks during a joint press conference in Tokyo following talks with her Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney.
"We will seize every opportunity to advance concrete cooperation, including in cutting-edge technology fields such as AI and quantum technologies, as well as efforts to make critical mineral supply chains more resilient," Takaichi said.
According to a statement from Canada’s prime minister’s office, the two leaders reaffirmed their bilateral relationship, which dates back to 1928, highlighting nearly $40 billion in annual trade between the countries.
The statement added that both governments agreed to “expand military cooperation, collaborate on defense procurement -- including dual-use technologies -- and work together on frontier technologies, such as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, aerospace, and space communications.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment