U.S. January Import Prices Edge Up 0.2 Percent
(MENAFN) United States import prices edged up 0.2% in January, matching the pace of the previous month's equivalent gain, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday — with strength in nonfuel categories offsetting a broad retreat in energy costs.
Nonfuel import prices led the monthly advance, more than compensating for a concurrent decline in fuel prices over the same period.
On an annual basis, overall import prices slipped 0.1% for the 12 months ending in January. Import fuel prices declined 2.2% over that stretch, following a 1.1% drop recorded in December — part of a steeper 13.4% annual slide in fuel prices since January of last year.
Within the energy breakdown, petroleum prices fell 2.7% during January, while natural gas bucked the trend, climbing 3.3% over the same period.
On the export side, prices rose 0.6% in January, mirroring December's identical gain. Year-over-year, US export prices surged 3.1% compared to January 2025, buoyed by rising nonagricultural export prices that offset flat agricultural figures during the month.
The data arrives as policymakers and markets remain on high alert over the inflationary impact of newly imposed trade tariffs, with import price trends serving as an early indicator of potential pressure on consumer costs in the months ahead.
